Left Menu

Leader of banned Naxalite outfit lays down arms in Jharkhand

A self-styled area commander of banned ultra outfit Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee TSPC laid down arms and ammunition before government officials in Jharkhands Palamu district on Thursday.Abhay ji alias Sakendra Yadav surrendered with two .315 bore rifles and 14 live cartridges in Medininagar, the district headquarter, before Deputy Commissioner Shashi Ranjan and Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Sinha, an official said.

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 10-03-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 18:30 IST
Leader of banned Naxalite outfit lays down arms in Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

A self-styled area commander of banned ultra outfit Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) laid down arms and ammunition before government officials in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Thursday.

'Abhay ji' alias Sakendra Yadav surrendered with two .315 bore rifles and 14 live cartridges in Medininagar, the district headquarter, before Deputy Commissioner Shashi Ranjan and Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Sinha, an official said. The 28-year-old TSPC leader was involved in over half a dozen Naxal-related incidents.

The TSPC is a splinter organisation of the Tritiya Prastuti Committee, another proscribed body.

Yadav said he had joined the TSPC in 2014 following a land dispute in the family and surrendered under pressure from his wife.

The deputy commissioner said Yadav would get all benefits as per the provisions of the government. The district police will now create pressure on Yadav's associates to surrender, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
4
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022