Leader of banned Naxalite outfit lays down arms in Jharkhand

A self-styled area commander of banned ultra outfit Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) laid down arms and ammunition before government officials in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Thursday.

'Abhay ji' alias Sakendra Yadav surrendered with two .315 bore rifles and 14 live cartridges in Medininagar, the district headquarter, before Deputy Commissioner Shashi Ranjan and Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Sinha, an official said. The 28-year-old TSPC leader was involved in over half a dozen Naxal-related incidents.

The TSPC is a splinter organisation of the Tritiya Prastuti Committee, another proscribed body.

Yadav said he had joined the TSPC in 2014 following a land dispute in the family and surrendered under pressure from his wife.

The deputy commissioner said Yadav would get all benefits as per the provisions of the government. The district police will now create pressure on Yadav's associates to surrender, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)