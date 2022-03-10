U.S. vice-president Harris says there should be investigation into Russia's conduct in war
There should be an investigation into Russia's conduct in the war in Ukraine, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Thursday during a visit to the Polish capital Warsaw, as she condemned what she said were "atrocities of unimaginable proportions".
"Absolutely there should be an investigation and we should all be watching and I have no question that the eyes of the world are on this war and what Russia has done in terms of this aggression and these atrocities," she told a news conference.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a special military operation to disarm its neighbour and remove leaders it casts as dangerous.
