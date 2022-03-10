Left Menu

Aircraft-shaped balloon with 'PIA' mark seized in J-K's Samba

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-03-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 19:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A balloon in the shape of an aircraft with ‘PIA’ mark was found in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said on Thursday.

On sighting the ‘PIA’ (Pakistan International Airlines)-marked balloon in Sarna, a border village, the locals informed the police, who rushed to the spot and confiscated it, the officials said. Such balloons have been found floating frequently along the International Border and the Line of Control.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

