Russia bans some forestry exports until end-2022
Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 19:08 IST
Russia has banned exports of certain types of forestry and wood products to countries that have imposed sanctions against it over the conflict in Ukraine, the economy ministry said on Thursday, without specifying the products.
The ban will be in force until the end of this year, it said.
(Editing by David Goodman )
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- David Goodman
- Russia
- Ukraine
Advertisement