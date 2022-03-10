Left Menu

Bhupender Yadav releases book titled ‘Role of Labour in India’s Development’

The Book contains 12 articles written by eminent academicians and practitioners on the contribution of labour in India’s development journey.

Bhupender Yadav releases book titled 'Role of Labour in India's Development'
As a part of the 'Iconic Week' of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', celebrating 75th year of India's Independence, the V V Giri National Labour Institute has published this book.
Union Minister for Labour and Employment & Environment, Forest and Climate Change Shri Bhupender Yadav released a book titled 'Role of Labour in India's Development', on 9th March, 2022 at New Delhi. The Book contains 12 articles written by eminent academicians and practitioners on the contribution of labour in India's development journey.

As a part of the 'Iconic Week' of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', celebrating 75th year of India's Independence, the V V Giri National Labour Institute has published this book.

(With Inputs from PIB)

