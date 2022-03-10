Chelsea says it will seek changes to post-sanctions operating licence
Chelsea Football Club said it would seek changes to the licence under which it must now operate after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the British government on Thursday.
"(We) intend to engage in discussions with the UK Government regarding the scope of the licence. This will include seeking permission for the licence to be amended in order to allow the Club to operate as normal as possible," the club said in a statement.
