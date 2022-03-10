Russia could ban grain exports to EEU to Aug 31, Ifax quotes source
Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 19:25 IST
Russia could ban grain exports to the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) from March 15 to Aug. 31, Interfax news agency said on Thursday, citing a source familiar with legislation preparation.
The source added that Russia could also ban sugar exports to beyond the EEU, membership of which comprises Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia itself. (Reporting Reuters)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Belarus
- Kazakhstan
- Armenia
- Kyrgyzstan
- Interfax
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.N. Myanmar expert says junta using new Russian, Chinese arms against civilians
WRAPUP 15-West unveils sanctions with more ready if Russia carries out full-scale Ukraine invasion
Beginning of Russian invasion, says US Secretary of State Blinken; cancels meeting with Lavrov
Japan imposes sanctions on Russia over actions in Ukraine
Indian-American economic advisor leads Biden admin in executing sanctions on Russia