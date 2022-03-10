Goldman Sachs to exit Russia - Bloomberg News
Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 19:46 IST
Goldman Sachs Group Inc is exiting operations in Russia, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, marking the first pull out from the country by a Wall Street bank.
The bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
