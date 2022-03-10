Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls at open as inflation data cements rate hike bets

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-03-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 20:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday after data showed consumer prices in February surged as expected, cementing the case for an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve later this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 179.48 points, or 0.54%, at the open to 33,106.77.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 25.33 points, or 0.59%, at 4,252.55, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 157.20 points, or 1.19%, to 13,098.35 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

