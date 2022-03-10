Ex-top cop and BJP candidate Asim Arun wins from Kannauj

Asim Arun, who had quit the Indian Police Service (IPS) and joined the BJP, won from Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj assembly constituency on Thursday, according to official results.

Making his electoral debut, the former Kanpur police commissioner has dented Kannauj, which was known as a Samajwadi Party bastion.

Arun got over 1.20 lakh votes (or 44.53 per cent) defeating nearest rival Samajwadi Party's Anil Kumar Doharey by a margin of 6,090 votes, the Election Commission website showed.

Doharey, who won the Kannauj seat in 2017 assembly polls, got 1.14 lakh votes (or 42.49 per cent) of the total votes polled, the EC showed.

In 2017, Doharey had got 99,635 votes. Arun, a 1994-batch IPS officer, was an additional director general-rank officer serving as the Kanpur Police Commissioner when he sought VRS on January 8.

The 51-year-old Arun had previously helmed the state's Anti-Terrorist Squad, the 112 service besides leading the police force in districts like Aligarh, Gorakhpur and Agra.

During central deputation, he had served in the core protection team of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Special Protection Group (SPG) and earlier got trained in policing in Kosovo in Europe in 2002-03.

