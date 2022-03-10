India getting ready to be on top of the curve in next 25 yrs in various sectors: FM Sitharaman

Chairing a post-budget interaction with stakeholders from trade and industry of North Eastern states in Guwahati, the Finance Minister said the Central government has taken up various futuristic steps in the Union Budget by focusing on development through enhancing and establishing digital infrastructure in the country. "The government is ensuring that India gets ready to be on the top of the curve in various sectors by using technologies in the next 25 years and making India digitally ready. For this the Union government has taken up many futuristic steps in the union budget," Sitharaman said. The Finance Minister said the digital infrastructure will help various sectors like agriculture, medicine, and education, etc. "Digital infrastructure will bring education to the people in far-flung areas of the country in the form of a digital university. The government is making sure that India will have at least 75 digital banking units in near future," she said. In the area of natural farming, Sitharaman said the government is enabling better natural farming by using digital technology and at the same time making it sure to have the better mapping of farmyards. There is a broader spirit and philosophy in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Gati Shakti initiative, which aims to guide infrastructure, planning, investments and coordination.

The Finance Ministry is going to continue with investment in capital expenditure and will also provide more methodical guidance, Sitharaman added. She further said that the North-Eastern region has lots to offer and aggregation will help overcome the challenges faced by various stakeholders of the region.

The minister also urged participants to pitch proposals that would help the businesses run by women in the region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)