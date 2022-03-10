University of Mumbai upset champions MGK Varanasi

University of Mumbai stunned defending champions Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, Varanasi 3-2 win in the 28th Nehru All-India Inter-University hockey tournament (Inter-Zonal Final) here on Thursday.

The East Zone winners and University champions MGK took an early third minute lead when Meitei Moirangthem Dhananjoy converted a penalty corner in their pool D fixture.

But Mumbai was quick to strike back through Manpreet Singh in a couple of minutes.

Samarth Prajapati (25th) helped the Varanasi outfit restore their lead but Mumbai once again levelled scores through Manpreet's double strike (32nd).

Six minutes later, Jay Dhanawade (38th) sealed the winner.

In a pool C fixture, Pune University toyed with Chennai's SRM University's defence to secure a 9-0 rout.

Taleb Shah (10th, 20th, 54th) struck a hattrick, while Prajwal Moharkar (9th, 48th), Romesh Pillay (23rd, 51st), Venkatesh Kenche (30th) and Pranav Mane (43rd) completed the humiliation.

