German govt not involved in any Schroeder talks with Putin on Ukraine - sources
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 10-03-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 20:22 IST
- Country:
- Germany
The German government has not agreed to any meeting by former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder with Vladimir Putin, two government sources said, responding to a report on Politico website that he was holding talks with the Russian President in Moscow on ending the Ukraine war.
Asked about the report, which cited sources familiar with the matter, one source said: "This was neither agreed with the government nor was it involved." The second source confirmed this.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
- Moscow
- Ukraine
- Gerhard Schroeder
- German
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.N. Myanmar expert says junta using new Russian, Chinese arms against civilians
Beginning of Russian invasion, says US Secretary of State Blinken; cancels meeting with Lavrov
US and France attack actions of Russian mercenaries in Central African Republic
Russian Ambassador called in over Ukraine amid escalating actions
Ukraine: world financial markets have not broken sweat since the Russian escalation - why?