German govt not involved in any Schroeder talks with Putin on Ukraine - sources

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 10-03-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 20:22 IST
The German government has not agreed to any meeting by former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder with Vladimir Putin, two government sources said, responding to a report on Politico website that he was holding talks with the Russian President in Moscow on ending the Ukraine war.

Asked about the report, which cited sources familiar with the matter, one source said: "This was neither agreed with the government nor was it involved." The second source confirmed this.

