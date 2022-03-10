Japan grants USD 22.5 million aid to Nepal for drinking water project

The government of Japan on Thursday announced a grant assistance of Rs 2.7 billion (USD 22.5 million) to develop a drinking water project in southeastern Nepal's Biratnagar city. Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, Kikuta Yutaka and Nepalese Ministry of Finance, Secretary, Madhu Kumar Marasini signed the documents, according to a press statement. The project aims to enhance the living standard of the people of Biratnagar Metropolitan by renovating and expanding the water supply facilities, thereby broadening the water supply area eastern Nepal.

At present, people in Biratnagar have to depend on shallow wells to get water for daily household use.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)