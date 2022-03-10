Man shot dead in Delhi

A 26-year-old man was shot dead in Rohini's here, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on the K N Katju Marg area on Tuesday, they said, adding that the deceased has been identified as Rohit Yadav, a resident of Samaypur Badli here. A case has been registered and investigation is underway, officials said. In other incident, a highly decomposed body of a woman was recovered from Haiderpur water treatment plant on Tuesday, police said, adding that the head and limbs were missing.

