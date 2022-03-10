Left Menu

Night curfew to be lifted on Mar 17 for Holi

West Bengal government on Thursday announced lifting of night curfew hours on March 17 to allow Holi festivities.On Thursday, a notification from the state secretariat said, On the occasion of Holi festival restrictions relating to movement of people and vehicles between 12 midnight and 5 am shall be relaxed on the night of March 17 so as to enable the celebration of Holika Dahan. The state had on February 14 reduced night curfew by one hour making it from 12 am to 5 am restricting movement of vehicles and people during the period excepting for emergency purposes.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-03-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 20:40 IST
Night curfew to be lifted on Mar 17 for Holi
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal government on Thursday announced lifting of night curfew hours on March 17 to allow Holi festivities.

On Thursday, a notification from the state secretariat said, ''On the occasion of Holi festival restrictions relating to movement of people and vehicles between 12 midnight and 5 am shall be relaxed on the night of March 17 so as to enable the celebration of Holika Dahan.'' The state had on February 14 reduced night curfew by one hour making it from 12 am to 5 am restricting movement of vehicles and people during the period excepting for emergency purposes. The measures were in force till further announcements were made.

'Holika Dahan', is held on the eve of Holi typically at or after sunset when a fire is lit to symbolise the victory of good over evil. According to scriptures Holika was a demoness who was burnt to death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022