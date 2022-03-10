Lebanese prosecutor bans five bank board chiefs from travel
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 10-03-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 20:40 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
A Lebanese prosecutor on Thursday issued travel bans against the heads of the boards of five Lebanese banks, the prosecutor told Reuters.
Ghada Aoun issued the bans against Salim Sfeir of Bank of Beirut, Samir Hanna of Bank Audi, Antoun Sehnaoui of SGBL, Saad Azhari of Blom Bank, and Raya Hassan of Bankmed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lebanese authorities say they have foiled 3 militant attacks
Saudi Arabia, France agree to set up joint working mechanism to support Lebanese people
Saudi Arabia, France agree to set up joint working mechanism to support Lebanese people
US concerned at 'abuses' in Lebanese banking system, urges probes
Lebanese bank closes over 30 British-held accounts after UK ruling-depositors' group