Portugal says sanctions against Abramovich to do not apply outside UK
Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 10-03-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 21:04 IST
- Country:
- Portugal
Portugal said on Thursday that sanctions imposed on Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich, a Portuguese citizen since last year, did not apply outside Britain due to Brexit.
In a statement sent to Reuters, the justice ministry also said European Union sanctions against Russian oligarchs due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine do not include scrapping someone's citizenship.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 15-West unveils sanctions with more ready if Russia carries out full-scale Ukraine invasion
Biden, Putin signal bigger confrontation ahead over Ukraine
Japan imposes sanctions on Russia over actions in Ukraine
Taiwan says must raise alertness over Ukraine crisis
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks regroup as investors hold their breath on Ukraine