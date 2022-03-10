CJI N V Ramana inaugurates new office of Bar body in SC complex

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Thursday inaugurated the new office of the ‘Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association’ (SCAORA) in the east wing of the apex court building complex. The function was attended by the apex court judges and the office bearers of the SCAORA, an official said.

Only the members of SCAORA are authorised to file pleadings and documents in the apex court.

