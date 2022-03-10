Iran's Amirabdollahian rebukes new U.S. demands on nuclear talks - Fars
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 10-03-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 21:16 IST
New U.S. demands in nuclear talks are illogical and contradict Washington's desire for a speedy agreement, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told the European Union's High Representative Josep Borrell on Thursday according to the semi-official Fars news agency.
Iran and world powers are in the last stage of negotiations to revive a 2015 nuclear agreement meant to restrict Tehran's nuclear programme in favour of lifting sanctions targeting its economy since 2018.
