2 LeT terrorists killed in encounter in Pulwama

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT terrorists were killed, while two Army personnel also got injured in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-03-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 21:23 IST
2 LeT terrorists killed in encounter in Pulwama
Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed, while two Army personnel also got injured in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said. Based on a specific input regarding presence of terrorists in Naina Batpora village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama, a cordon and search operation was launched by security forces, a police spokesman said.

“During the search operation as the presence of terrorists holed-up in a separate structure nearby a local Mosque got ascertained, they were given ample opportunities to surrender and repeated appeals were made to them,” he said.

Instead, the spokesman said, they fired indiscriminately upon the search party leading to an encounter. “Keeping in view the sanctity of Mosque, the joint team exercised maximum restraint to ensure no damage to it and two Army personnel sustained splinter injuries during the encounter. Both the injured were evacuated to hospital where their condition is stated to be stable,” he said. In the encounter, two terrorists affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT were killed and their bodies were recovered from the site, he said.

They were identified as Shahid Ahmed Khan, resident of Batpora, Pulwama, and Fayaz Sheikh, resident of Shahpora, Ganderbal. “As per police records, both the killed terrorists were categorised terrorists and were wanted by law in many terror crime cases. Police have registered a case,” the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

