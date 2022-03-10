Russia blocked evacuation from part of Ukrainian town - regional governor
Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 21:26 IST
Russia blocked Ukrainian civilians from evacuating territory under its control in the eastern Ukrainian town of Izyum on Thursday, regional governor Oleh Synegubov said.
Ukrainian authorities were able to help around 1,600 people flee the part of Izyum held by Ukraine, he said in televised comments.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.N. Myanmar expert says junta using new Russian, Chinese arms against civilians
WRAPUP 15-West unveils sanctions with more ready if Russia carries out full-scale Ukraine invasion
Japan imposes sanctions on Russia over actions in Ukraine
Russia postpones Cuba debt payments amid warming relations
Japan imposes sanctions on Russia over actions in Ukraine