Left Menu

Slovakia to get new F-16 fighter jets a year later

The first deliveries of new U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets to Slovakia will come a year later than expected, in 2024, the Slovak Defence Ministry said on Thursday. The ministry said the delay was due to supply issues coming from the two-year-old coronavirus pandemic and the global chip shortage. "The U.S. government notified Slovak government about the delay in delivery of F-16 fighter jets by 12-14 months," the ministry said.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 10-03-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 21:29 IST
Slovakia to get new F-16 fighter jets a year later
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

The first deliveries of new U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets to Slovakia will come a year later than expected, in 2024, the Slovak Defence Ministry said on Thursday. The ministry said the delay was due to supply issues coming from the two-year-old coronavirus pandemic and the global chip shortage.

"The U.S. government notified Slovak government about the delay in delivery of F-16 fighter jets by 12-14 months," the ministry said. It said the first deliveries should arrive in the first half of 2024.

Slovakia, a NATO member, signed a deal in 2018 to buy 14 jets, worth around $1.6 billion, to replace ageing Russian-made MiG-29 planes, as a part of efforts to modernise its military. It had picked the F-16s made by Lockheed Martin Corp over cheaper Swedish Gripen jets produced by Saab.

The ministry said that, despite the delay, it would continue to be able to protect its skies. Slovakia is one of the countries in the European Union's east that borders Ukraine. More than 165,000 refugees have fled to Slovakia since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

NATO has sought to strengthen its presence in eastern member states in the wake of Russia's invasion, and Slovakia's government this week approved hosting up to 2,100 foreign troops in a battle group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022