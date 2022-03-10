Left Menu

Putin has chosen to 'specifically target civilians,' says Canada's Trudeau

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 21:43 IST
Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had made a choice to "specifically target civilians" and any further targeting of civilians in Ukraine is going to be met with the "severest of responses."

"Putin's callous disregard for human life is absolutely unacceptable. It is very clear that he has made the choice to specifically target civilians now," Trudeau told reporters in Warsaw.

