There is no fast track procedure for EU membership, Dutch PM says

Reuters | Versailles | Updated: 10-03-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 21:46 IST
It is important that Ukraine has applied for membership of the European Union, but there is no fast-track procedure for accession, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Thursday.

Ukraine applied for fast EU membership shortly after the Russian invasion two weeks ago.

"What's important is that Ukraine has asked to be member of the EU (...) there is no fast track procedure to become member of the EU," Rutte told reporters on entering a summit of EU leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

