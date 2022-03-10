Rashmi Shukla approaches HC seeking quashing of fresh FIR in phone tapping case
IPS officer Rashmi Shukla has approached the Bombay High Court after an FIR was filed against her last month at the Colaba police station in the city in connection with alleged illegal phone tapping.
Shukla filed the plea earlier this week through advocate Sameer Nangre, claiming that she had been falsely implicated in the case and that the said FIR was politically motivated.
The FIR was registered following a complaint by senior police officer Rajiv Jain, who accused Shukla of having put the phone numbers of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and NCP leader Eknath Khadse under surveillance.
On Thursday, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani mentioned Shukla's plea before a division bench of Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Shriram M Modak and sought an urgent hearing. The plea is likely to be heard on Friday.
On March 4 (this year), another bench of the high court had granted protection from arrest till March 25 to Shukla in another plea filed by her seeking to quash an FIR lodged against her at the Bund Garden police station in Pune. The Pune FIR is in connection with the alleged illegal phone tapping of state Congress president Nana Patole.
