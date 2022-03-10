Islamic state confirms death of its leader, names new chief
Islamic State confirmed the death of its leader Abu Ibrahim Al-hashemi Al-Quraishi on Thursday and announced Abu Al-Hassan Al-hashemi Al-Quraishi as its new leader.
U.S. special forces killed the leader of the jihadist group in a raid in northwest Syria, President Joe Biden said in February.
The death of Quraishi, 45, was another crushing blow to IS two years after the violent Sunni Muslim group lost longtime leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a similar raid in 2019.
