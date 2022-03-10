Left Menu

Russia says there was no air strike on Ukraine hospital

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy who has accused Russia of carrying out genocide, said on Thursday three people including a child were killed in Wednesday's air strike on the hospital.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 22:17 IST
Russia's defence ministry on Thursday denied having bombed a maternity and children's hospital in Ukraine's Mariupol the previous day, accusing Ukraine of a "staged provocation" there. The ministry said that Russia carried out no air strikes on ground targets in that area on Wednesday, respecting an agreed "silent regime".

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said earlier that Ukrainian forces had taken over the hospital, while the Kremlin said their was a need to establish clear facts. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy who has accused Russia of carrying out genocide, said on Thursday three people including a child were killed in Wednesday's air strike on the hospital. (Editing by Alex Richardson)

