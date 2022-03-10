Left Menu

France's Macron: EU must agree on how fast we can reduce reliance on Russian energy

Reuters | Versailles | Updated: 10-03-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 22:17 IST
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said the European Union countries needed to agree on the pace at which the bloc could wean itself off Russian fossil fuels.

On the issue of Ukraine's request for a fast-track accession to the EU, Macron, speaking ahead of a summit of European leaders in France, said he thought it was unrealistic to engage in membership negotiations with a country at war. (Editing by Richard Lough; Editing by Jon Boyle)

