Russia to suspend grain exports to Eurasian Economic Union until Aug 31

Russia will suspend exports of wheat, meslin, rye, barley and corn to the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) until Aug 31 in a move to secure its home market with enough food, the economy ministry said on Thursday.

Russia will also ban sugar exports to third countries until Aug 31 but some exceptions would be possible for the EEU countries, membership of which comprises Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia itself, the ministry added.

