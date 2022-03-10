Turkey's dialogue with Ukraine, Russia is important, Erdogan tells Biden
Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 22:28 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told U.S. President Joe Biden in a phone call on Thursday that it was important for Ankara to maintain dialogue with both Ukraine and Russia to prevent the crisis from worsening.
According to the statement from Erdogan's office, he told Biden that Turkey's facilitator role in searching for a solution was also important.
