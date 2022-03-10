Russia to pay external debt in roubles if forex accounts remain blocked, TASS says
Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 22:40 IST
Russia will service its external obligations in roubles if foreign exchange accounts of the central bank and the government remain blocked by the western sanctions, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov was quoted as saying by TASS news agency.
Russian obligations towards foreign investors would be fulfilled in any case, Siluanov said, according to TASS.
