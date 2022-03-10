Swiss businessman Wyss 'remains interested' in Chelsea purchase - report
Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 10-03-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 23:02 IST
- Country:
- United States
Swiss business tycoon Hansjoerg Wyss is still interested in acquiring Chelsea Football Club, Swiss newspaper Blick reported on Thursday after sanctions imposed against Russian owner Roman Abramovich put the sale process on hold.
In a video on its website, Blick said Wyss told it he "remained interested in spite of the new circumstances".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wyss
- Russian
- Swiss
- Blick
- Roman Abramovich
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.N. Myanmar expert says junta using new Russian, Chinese arms against civilians
Beginning of Russian invasion, says US Secretary of State Blinken; cancels meeting with Lavrov
New Zealand condemns Russian actions in Ukraine
US and France attack actions of Russian mercenaries in Central African Republic
Russian Ambassador called in over Ukraine amid escalating actions