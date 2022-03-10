Left Menu

Swiss businessman Wyss 'remains interested' in Chelsea purchase - report

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 10-03-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 23:02 IST
Swiss business tycoon Hansjoerg Wyss is still interested in acquiring Chelsea Football Club, Swiss newspaper Blick reported on Thursday after sanctions imposed against Russian owner Roman Abramovich put the sale process on hold.

In a video on its website, Blick said Wyss told it he "remained interested in spite of the new circumstances".

