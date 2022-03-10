Left Menu

Telangana: Three held for possessing drugs

The city police have apprehended three accused in Telangana's Lalapet for possessing drugs and sized four hash oil bottles from them, the police informed on Thursday.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The city police have apprehended three accused in Telangana's Lalapet for possessing drugs and sized four hash oil bottles from them, the police informed on Thursday. Speaking to ANI, Madhulatha, station house officer (SHO), Lallaguda Police Station said, "On the basis of credible information North zone police apprehended three accused near GHMC Ground, Lalapet who were in possession of narcotic drug i.e. hash oil bottles and were trying to sell the same to needy customers."

The seized items include four hash oil bottles total weighing 20 ml and 3 mobile phones used in the commission of the offense, the police said. Lallaguda Police has booked the case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985.

Madhulatha in her further statement said that "on Wednesday morning the accused procured four hash oil bottles at Mangalhat and came back to Lalapet. Today, in order to sell the same to the customers, Lallaguda Police apprehended them along with the possession." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

