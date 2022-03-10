Minor gang-raped in Jharkhand; prohibitory orders imposed after protests break out

A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped in Jharkhand's Bokaro following which protests broke out in the area prompting the administration to impose prohibitory orders in some parts of the district.

Earlier protesters on Thursday blocked NH 23 after which police resorted to lathicharge and fired tear gas shells to disperse them.

Police said the protesters blocked the National Highway 23 (Bokaro-Ramgarh-Ranchi) at Petarwar Chowk under Petarwar police station and pelted stones on them resulting in injuries to several policemen and people.

''A 17-year old girl was allegedly raped by two persons of different community on Wednesday night at Bundu panchayat under Petarwar police station. Both the accused, who claim to be her friends have been arrested and an FIR has been lodged in the case,'' Bokaro Superintendent of Police, Chandan Kumar Jha told PTI.

Jha said the protesters had blocked the National Highway 23 while some outsiders tried to create law and order trouble and pelted stones on police. The police in turn registered an FIR and arrested two of the protesters, he said.

Meanwhile, the district administration imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 in Petarwar area which will be applicable till midnight of March 13.

''Due to the criminal act committed ... in Petarwar, there is a lot of tension between the two communities in Petarwar Chowk, around Petarwar Masjid, Sadmakala Panchayat, Bundu Panchayat which may disrupt communal harmony. Under the circumstances, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Bermo (Tenughat) Ananth Kumar, using the powers conferred under Section 144 of CrPC, has issued prohibitory orders in Petarwar Panchayat area, Petarwar Tenu Chowk, Petarwar Chowk to Thana Road, Sadmakala Panchayat area, Gundu Panchayat area and around Petarwar Masjid,'' a statement from the district administration said.

The order prohibited gathering of five or more persons besides carrying of any type of firearms or organising any procession.

The district administration also cautioned people against any provocative social media post.

Earlier the jam at Bokaro could be cleared this evening after about six hours as the local residents had resorted to it on Thursday morning demanding suspension of officer-in-charge of Petarwal police station. Apprehending communal tension the police have deployed a huge force in the area.

Bokaro Deputy Commissioner, Kuldeep Chaudhary said a magistrate along with police personnel are keeping a vigil in the area while Civil Surgeon has been directed for conducting medical examination of the victim.

Lambodar Mahto, MLA from Gomia earlier sat on a dharna at the state assembly's main gate and raised the issue in the assembly later.

Mahto demanded a fast-track hearing of the case which was supported by Hazaribag MLA Manish Jaiswal.

Giridih MP Chandraprakash Chaudhary sat on dharna at Bokaro Sadar Hospital with his supporters demanding justice to the victim.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)