Temple gutted in fire in J&K's Shopian

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-03-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 23:47 IST
Temple gutted in fire in J&K's Shopian
A temple was gutted in a fire incident in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting authorities to order an inquiry, officials said on Thursday. Rojana temple in Zainapora area of Shopian in south Kashmir was gutted in a fire mishap last night, they said.

District Magistrate of Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya along with Senior Superintendent of Police, Shopian, Amrit Paul Singh visited the spot.

The district magistrate ordered an inquiry into the incident to establish the cause of the fire.

Vaishya said that those found guilty will not be spared and will be brought to book.

Forensic team has also collected samples of the temple and police are investigating the cause of fire and lodged an FIR in this regard, they said.

The DM has also directed the sub-divisional magistrate of Zainapora for immediate restoration of the temple.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

