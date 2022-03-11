S.African President Ramaphosa says approached to play a mediation role in Russia-Ukraine conflict

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said he spoke to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday so he could gain a better understanding of the unfolding conflict with the Ukraine.

"Based on our relations with the Russian Federation and as a member of BRICS, South Africa has been approached to play a mediation role," Ramaphosa said on his Linkedin account, adding that South Africa believed the conflict should be resolved through mediation and negotiations.

