S.African President Ramaphosa says approached to play a mediation role in Russia-Ukraine conflict
Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 11-03-2022 00:03 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 00:01 IST
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said he spoke to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday so he could gain a better understanding of the unfolding conflict with the Ukraine.
"Based on our relations with the Russian Federation and as a member of BRICS, South Africa has been approached to play a mediation role," Ramaphosa said on his Linkedin account, adding that South Africa believed the conflict should be resolved through mediation and negotiations.
