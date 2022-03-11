White House: Venezuela's release of U.S. citizens not done for sanctions relief, oil
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-03-2022 00:25 IST
The White House said on Thursday that Venezuela's release of two jailed American citizens earlier this week was not done in exchange for sanctions relief or oil.
"The release of the detainees was not for the exchange for sanctions relief or buying oil," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters.
