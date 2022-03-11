Left Menu

White House: Venezuela's release of U.S. citizens not done for sanctions relief, oil

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-03-2022 00:25 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 00:25 IST
  • United States

The White House said on Thursday that Venezuela's release of two jailed American citizens earlier this week was not done in exchange for sanctions relief or oil.

"The release of the detainees was not for the exchange for sanctions relief or buying oil," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters.

