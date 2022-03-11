Russia says it will open evacuation corridors from Ukraine every day - Interfax

The Russian defence ministry said on Thursday it would open humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of Ukrainians to Russia at 10 am Moscow time (0700 GMT) every day, Interfax news agency.

The Ukrainian government rejected a similar offer from Moscow earlier in the conflict. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said Russian proposals to create humanitarian corridors from Ukraine to Russia were "absurd".

