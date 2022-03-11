Russia says it will open evacuation corridors from Ukraine every day - Interfax
Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2022 00:38 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 00:38 IST
The Russian defence ministry said on Thursday it would open humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of Ukrainians to Russia at 10 am Moscow time (0700 GMT) every day, Interfax news agency.
The Ukrainian government rejected a similar offer from Moscow earlier in the conflict. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said Russian proposals to create humanitarian corridors from Ukraine to Russia were "absurd".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Ukrainians
- Russian
- U.S.
- State
- Moscow
- Ukraine
- Antony Blinken
- Interfax
- Ukrainian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.N. Security council to meet Wednesday night on Ukraine -diplomats
Countries speak out at the UN: ''Ukraine, you're not alone''
Ukraine requests urgent UNSC meet after heads of DPR, LPR ask Putin for help
At least five blasts heard in separatist-held Ukraine city of Donetsk - Reuters witness
UN Security Council sets an emergency meeting on Ukraine