Left Menu

EU should phase out Russian fossil fuels by 2027, von der Leyen says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 11-03-2022 01:04 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 01:04 IST
EU should phase out Russian fossil fuels by 2027, von der Leyen says
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union should stop using Russian fossil fuels by 2027, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday, adding she would propose a plan for doing so in mid-May.

"Proposal for a RePowerEU plan to phase out our dependencies on Russian fossil fuels by 2027," she wrote on Twitter as EU leaders met in Versailles to discuss the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get here alone'; Warne's body due to be flown back to Australia and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get here alone'; Paralympics-Ukraine athletes appeal for peace with banner at Beijing Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022