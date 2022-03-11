EU should phase out Russian fossil fuels by 2027, von der Leyen says
The European Union should stop using Russian fossil fuels by 2027, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday, adding she would propose a plan for doing so in mid-May.
"Proposal for a RePowerEU plan to phase out our dependencies on Russian fossil fuels by 2027," she wrote on Twitter as EU leaders met in Versailles to discuss the issue.
