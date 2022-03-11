Left Menu

U.S. calls on Russia to allow civilians to safely depart Ukrainian cities

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-03-2022 01:24 IST
The U.S. State Department on Thursday called on the Russian government to allow civilians to safely depart Ukrainian cities and towns besieged by Russian forces, adding the forces now encircle multiple cities after having destroyed much of the critical infrastructure.

"Putin's military plan to quickly capture Ukraine, it is clear now has failed. So he's now turning to a strategy of laying waste to population centers to try to break the will of the people of Ukraine, something he will not be able to do," State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters.

