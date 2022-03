BRIEF-Russia will open humanitarian corridors on March 11 from Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv And Mariupol - RIA

March 10 (Reuters) -

* RUSSIA WILL OPEN HUMANITARIAN CORRIDORS ON MARCH 11 FROM KYIV, CHERNIHIV, SUMY, KAHRKIV AND MARIUPOL - RIA NEWS AGENCY CITES OFFICIALS AS SAYING

* RUSSIA WILL REQUIRE LISTS OF PEOPLE AND VEHICLES IN ADVANCE BEFORE ALLOWING THEM TO ENTER HUMANITARIAN CORRIDORS - RIA NEWS AGENCY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)