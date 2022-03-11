Iran's foreign minister says a 'good and durable' nuclear deal is within reach
Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2022 04:29 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 04:29 IST
Iran's foreign minister said on Friday a "good and durable" nuclear deal is within reach, "if U.S. acts realistically & consistently."
"No single party can determine end result, a joint endeavour is needed," Hossein Amirabdollahian added on Twitter.
