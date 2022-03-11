Ukraine says civilians unable to leave Mariupol on Thursday; Zelenskiy blames Russian 'terror'
Not a single civilian was able to leave the encircled Ukrainian city of Mariupol on Thursday as Russian forces failed to respect a temporary ceasefire to allow evacuations, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on national television. Efforts to send food, water and medicine into the city failed when Russian tanks attacked a humanitarian corridor, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a televised address.
Not a single civilian was able to leave the encircled Ukrainian city of Mariupol on Thursday as Russian forces failed to respect a temporary ceasefire to allow evacuations, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on national television.
Efforts to send food, water and medicine into the city failed when Russian tanks attacked a humanitarian corridor, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a televised address. "This is outright terror ... from experienced terrorists," he said. "The world needs to know this. I have to admit it - we are all dealing with a terrorist state."
Zelenskiy said Ukrainian authorities managed to evacuate almost 40,000 people on Thursday from five other cities. Russia's defence ministry said earlier it would declare a ceasefire on Friday and open humanitarian corridors from Mariupol as well as Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Mariupol and Chernihiv.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.N. Security council to meet Wednesday night on Ukraine -diplomats
Countries speak out at the UN: ''Ukraine, you're not alone''
Ukraine requests urgent UNSC meet after heads of DPR, LPR ask Putin for help
At least five blasts heard in separatist-held Ukraine city of Donetsk - Reuters witness
UN Security Council sets an emergency meeting on Ukraine