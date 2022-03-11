U.N. Security Council to convene on Friday at Russia's request -diplomats
The United Nations Security Council will convene on Friday at Russia's request, diplomats said, to discuss Moscow's claims, presented without evidence, of U.S. biological activities in Ukraine.
The United States has dismissed Russian claims as 'laughable,' warning Moscow may be preparing to use chemical or biological weapons.
