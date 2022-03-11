Japan considers offering 4th COVID vaccine shot from summer -Yomiuri
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 11-03-2022 05:26 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 05:26 IST
- Country:
- Japan
The Japanese government is considering offering a fourth coronavirus vaccine shot from this summer, the Yomiuri daily reported on Friday.
The shots would likely be supplied by Pfizer and Moderna, the paper said, without citing sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement