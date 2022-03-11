Biden says U.S., Colombia committed to support the 'restoration of Democracy' in Venezuela'
U.S. President Joe Biden said following a meeting with Colombian President Ivan Duque that the two nations had committed to "support the restoration of Democracy" in Venezuela. Biden, in a written statement issued following the two leaders' meeting, also pledged to donate an additional two million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Colombia.
