China Premier calls Ukraine situation 'disconcerting', urges support for ceasefire talks
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-03-2022 08:26 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 08:26 IST
- Country:
- China
Chinese Premier Li said on Friday the Ukraine situation was "disconcerting" and that it is important to support Russia and Ukraine in ceasefire talks.
Speaking at a news conference at the close of an annual parliamentary session, Li did not directly answer Reuters' questions about whether China will refrain from condemning Russia no matter what that country does, or whether China is prepared to provide further economic and financial support for Russia as it faces sanctions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
