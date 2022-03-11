Left Menu

China Premier says Ukraine situation 'disconcerting', urges support for ceasefire talks

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2022 08:50 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 08:50 IST
China Premier says Ukraine situation 'disconcerting', urges support for ceasefire talks

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday the Ukraine situation was "disconcerting" and that it is important to support Russia and Ukraine in ceasefire talks.

Speaking at a news conference at the close of the annual parliamentary session, Li did not directly answer Reuters' questions about whether China will refrain from condemning Russia no matter what that country does, or whether China is prepared to provide further economic and financial support for Russia as it faces sanctions. China and Russia have forged an increasingly close partnership, and China has refused to condemn Russia's attack on Ukraine or call it an invasion.

Beijing has repeatedly expressed its opposition to what it describes as illegal sanctions imposed by the West on Russia, and has called for a negotiated solution to the crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get here alone'; Warne's body due to be flown back to Australia and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022