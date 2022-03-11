Left Menu

Japan considers more sanctions on North Korea after ICBM launches - Nikkei

Updated: 11-03-2022 09:23 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 09:23 IST
Japan considers more sanctions on North Korea after ICBM launches - Nikkei
Japan is considering imposing additional sanctions against North Korea for its continued ICBM test launches, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.

The additional sanctions could include an expansion of asset freezes, the report said without citing sources.

